Another Day Runs Off Clock in MLB Talks to Save Opening Day

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Another day ran off the clock in talks to salvage opening day when locked-out baseball players proposed what they...

1460 ESPN Yakima

MLB: Season to be Shortened if no Deal by End of Monday

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball gave locked out players five days to salvage March 31 openers and a full season, telling the union that games would be canceled if a labor contract is not agreed to by the end of Monday. After the third straight day of negotiations with little movement, MLB went public with what it had told the union on Feb. 12. Players have not accepted Monday as a deadline and have suggested any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders, a method MLB said it will not agree to.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

O’Neill Honored 21 to Join Ruth’s 3, Gehrig’s 4, Yogi’s 8

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 will be retired by the New York Yankees on Aug. 21 before their scheduled game against the Toronto Blue Jays. O'Neill will become the 23rd player or manager to have his number retired by the Yankees. O’Neill was a four-time World Series champion for New York. Nicknamed “The Warrior” by late owner George Steinbrenner, the outfielder hit .303 with 185 homers and 858 RBIs for the Yankees from 1993-2001. He was a four-time All-Star with the team and won the 1994 AL batting title during a strike-shortened season.
MLB
