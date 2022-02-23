Down Almost 15% This Year, Is Akamai Stock Set To Bounce On The Back Of Strong Earnings?

Cisco Systems Inc. stock (NASDAQ: CSCO) is down almost 8% in the past month (21 trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which was down a little over 2% over this period. If you look at the change over the last ten days, too, the stock has returned -1.7%, underperforming the broader market. However, earlier this week Cisco reported strong Q2 ’22 earnings (Cisco’s fiscal year ends in July), with revenue rising from $12 billion in Q2 ’21 to $12.7 billion in Q2 ’22 driven exclusively by a rise in product sales. Further, a slower rise in COGS and operating expenses, saw operating margins rise from 26.9% to 27.4%, a steady quarterly increase for a mature value company such as Cisco. Finally, combined with a drop in the effective tax rate, EPS rose strongly from $0.60 in Q2 ’21 to $0.71 in Q2 ’22.
