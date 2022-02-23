ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCMS launches free cyber skills platform for kids

By Clare McDonald,
Computer Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has launched an online platform for children between the ages of 11 and 14 to teach them cyber security skills. Introduced as part of the government’s ongoing National Cyber Strategy, the Cyber Explorers platform uses characters – the Citizens of Cyber City...

