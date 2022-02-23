DCMS launches free cyber skills platform for kids

Just a year ago, the blockchain-based network Cent was at the forefront of the growing craze for nonfungible tokens and cryptocurrency-based social platforms. In late March, crypto evangelist and then–Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet as an NFT for nearly $3 million exclusively on a Cent-based trading platform called Valuables; the winning bidder then spent another million to buy an NFT of a tweet from Elon Musk. These were among the first-ever million-dollar NFT sales, making Cent a notable name in the booming crypto space: It earned investments from the founders of Quibi and LinkedIn, as well as artists like will.i.am. Last summer, co-founder and CEO Cameron Hejazi said that his company was raising $3 million to support creators who wished to mint NFTs across Cent, including JPEGs and tweets, while continuing to support coin trading and wallet storage on the platform.

