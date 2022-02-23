ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Davenport officials consider two-way conversion of 3rd, 4th streets

KWQC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock Island Co. state’s attorney releases names of correctional officers...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in "barbaric" shelling, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the capital Kyiv. Fierce resistance on the ground has so far denied...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Prison#Police#Rock Island Co

Comments / 0

Community Policy