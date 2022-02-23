Vegan ‘PlantPub’ Coming To Old Boston Beer Works Site Near Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) — For those who are looking for something different than the typical ballpark fare offered around Fenway Park, there’s a new plant-based option coming to the area soon.

PlantPub will open this spring at the former Boston Beer Works restaurant on Brookline Avenue. BeerWorks Brewing Co. closed all five of their locations last year due to the pandemic.

PlantPub, which bills itself as “100% plant based,” currently has a restaurant in Cambridge’s Kendall Square. The Fenway spot will have more than 250 seats, and plenty of beer and cocktail choices.

“PlantPub is on a mission to make plant-based food approachable and fun for all, allowing people to eat better for themselves and better for the planet in a setting that is familiar and social, the pub,” the restaurant says. “With a focus on supporting the most sustainable local farmers, craft brewers, and the best plant-based brands on the market, we are redefining the pub.”

The Boston Globe reports that the new PlantPub will offer up its own version of the “Fenway Frank,” as well as a fried chicken sandwich made of tofu, and vegan desserts.

”We are mimicking all of the flavors that people know and love in a complete plant-based form,” owner Mary Dumont told the newspaper. “We have an opportunity to expose so many people to a new way of eating that is becoming more and more mainstream.”