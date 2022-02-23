UMass Amherst Student Dies After Being Hit By Car On Campus

AMHERST (CBS) – A student died Tuesday night after being hit by a car on the UMass Amherst campus.

Elena Lucore of Mississippi was with a friend on Mass. Ave. near the former UMass visitor’s center around 9:15 p.m. when she was hit.

Lucore, 19, was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield but did not survive. The friend she was with was not hurt.

The driver, a 21-year-old student who told police he was returning from the library, stayed on scene following the crash and is cooperating with police.

Police said it was raining at the time Lucore was hit.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office is investigating the crash.