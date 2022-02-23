ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

A Plague Tale Requiem Collector’s Edition Announced, Features Amicia & Hugo Statue

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Plague Tale: Requiem Collector’s Edition has been announced by Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio, which will be available exclusively via the Focus Entertainment Store for $189.99. This premium version of the upcoming sequel will feature...

www.psu.com

ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds 2 New Games for Valentine's Day

Xbox Game Pass just added two new games to coincide with Valentine's Day this year. While these games in question don't have anything to actually do with the holiday, their arrival on the Xbox subscription platform happens to be a nice gift for those who are looking to feel loved this year. Perhaps the best part about Xbox adding two new titles to Xbox Game Pass today though is that those who subscribe to any tier of the service (whether than be Xbox Game Pass for console/PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) will be able to reap these benefits.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Final Fantasy 6 remaster is stunning in this new trailer

Most old-school RPG fans still herald Final Fantasy 6 as the best entry in the series, and a whole new generation is about to see why with the upcoming pixel remaster. We’ve known the Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster’s release date for weeks, though it wasn’t until Monday when Square Enix gave everyone a better look at that shiny-new coat of wonderfully pixelated paint. The new trailer showcases what turn-based battles, airship traversal, and suplexing trains are like in motion — all of which look worlds better than the infamously hideous mobile ports from several years ago. Don’t even look that version up, trust me.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask is coming to Switch next week

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Switch release date will dawn next week. The melancholy followup to Ocarina of Time will be playable on Switch on Friday, February 25, exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. The release date announcement follows its initial nod for inclusion in the service, which Nintendo first revealed alongside the arrival of Banjo-Kazooie in January.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Collector's Edition Is On Sale Now

Elden Ring launched on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC today February 25th, and the Collector's Edition has been available to purchase on and off at various retailers. Details about each release can be found below. Keep tabs on the retailer links for restocks. You can check out our review of Elden Ring right here.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Reportedly Receives New Digital Release Date

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Digital Release Date Finally Revealed. After Spider-Man: No Way Home’s box office success, the film is set to release on different streaming platforms around the world before Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness takes No Way Home’s spot in the theaters. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man:...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Fire Emblem Game Gets Release Date Update From Nintendo Insider

Fire Emblem fans are desperate for information on the next proper Fire Emblem game. During the February Nintendo Direct, a new Fire Emblem game was announced, but it's a spin-off and not from the usual developer of the series, Intelligent Systems. That said, for months, rumors have been circulating claiming that not only is the next proper Fire Emblem game in development at Intelligent Systems but that its nearing the final stages of development, which means also nearing a release. Despite this, there's been no formal announcement, leaving some fans of the series they will be stuck replaying 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses -- the most recent mainline entry in the series -- for the foreseeable future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

NieR: Automata Is Getting Its Own Anime

It seems all the rumors were true, NeiR fans. After reports surfaced earlier this year, the team behind NeiR has confirmed its plans to transition the IP into the world of anime. It has been confirmed that NeiR: Automata is getting its own anime, and we've been given a small taste of what the series will look like.
COMICS
technewstoday.com

Best 12 RTS Games Like Age Of Empires

The long-running Microsoft’s RTS series continues strong. But these are the type of games that require constant practice to master. So, fans like you are probably looking for other games like Age of Empires. I see three reasons why you may be looking for alternatives:. Age of Empires games...
VIDEO GAMES
Beloit Daily News

Titanic tale featured at Beloit International Film Festival

BELOIT—Janesville restaurant operator Tom Fong never imagined he’d wind up as a panelist on a film festival circuit. Yet, as Fong hand rolled dozens of egg rolls for a lunch crowd recently at Cozy Inn, his Chinese restaurant, he continued to take phone calls for interviews about the 2019 documentary “The Six”—a documentary film Americans will finally get to see now that communist Chinese censors have released the film to audiences worldwide.
BELOIT, WI
ComicBook

New Spawn Figures Kick Off McFarlane Toys' Winter Showcase Pre-Orders

McFarlane Toys' Winter Showcase event began today with the debut of a new wave of figures in their Spawn lineup. The collection includes Raven Spawn, Haunt, Ninja Spawn, an Overtkill Megafig, and a Deluxe Spawn figure that comes with a throne! Pre-orders for the entire wave are available here at Entertainment Earth now, and details about each release can be found below.
AMAZON
GamesRadar+

Games like Fallout Shelter to keep you trundling through the wasteland

Some of the best games like Fallout Shelter were roaming the block before Bethesda's one-time mobile exclusive was revealed at E3 2015, while some others have clearly taken inspiration from it since. When the micro survival sim was first unveiled some seven years ago in LA, it's safe to say it caught us by surprise. But, as a result of its stellar design and mechanics, it's since attracted more than 100 million players across mobile, console and PC platforms. Should your eyes wish to wander beyond the Wasteland, though, here are the best games like Fallout Shelter available today.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Trippy JRPG Anime Adaptation Has Fans Going Wild

The "Nier" series has released some of the best RPGs for years now. With crazy storytelling that spans all types of media — including even stage plays — it's no wonder that RPG fans love the games. "Nier: Automata" was one of the best RPGs of 2017, and it proved to be a great entry to the series for people who weren't sure where to start (after all, the "Nier" games take place in the same universe as the "Drakengard" games). Now, five years after the highly beloved game was released, an anime adaptation was just announced.
COMICS
dbltap.com

Fallout: New Vegas Sequel In Discussion at Microsoft, According to Report

Could the long-awaited Fallout: New Vegas 2 finally be on its way? A new report seems to think so. Many rumors and fan wishes have been floating around ever since Microsoft's acquisition of Obsidian Entertainment in 2018. The studio has been responsible for some of gaming's most well-rounded RPGs, including the likes of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords and The Outer Worlds.
VIDEO GAMES

