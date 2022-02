We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just $600 after scoring a 14 percent discount that will translate to $100 savings for those interested in getting a new smartphone. This model features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 120Hz display, a 4,500mAh battery, and other great features. You can also pick up a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $100 less, as it is now available for $500 after seeing a $200 discount that will get you 29 percent savings. This model features the same 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, making it a decent option in 2022.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO