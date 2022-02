VTA is pondering the future of its light rail system as it considers how to replace an aging fleet of train cars. The public transit agency’s board of directors met last week to hear about the future of its light rail fleet. According to officials, VTA should replace its fleet of cars in three to seven years. As the agency considers how to do this, it’s also looking to reduce operating costs of the light rail system, which is high compared to other cities.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO