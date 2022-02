Paul McCartney will make his Spokane debut April 28, and the excitement throughout the city is evident. Matt Meyer, entertainment director of the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, started the venue’s early morning Paul McCartney press conference with a quote dripping with “Good Day Sunshine,” that was passed along straight from the former Beatle: “I am an eternal optimist no matter how rough it gets. There’s always light somewhere, even though the rest of the sky may be cloudy. That little bit of blue draws me on.”

