TEFAF Announces Exhibitors for First New York Edition Since 2019

The European Fine Art Fair ( TEFAF ) has announced the 91 exhibitors that will take part in its upcoming New York edition, scheduled to run at the Park Avenue Armory May 6–10, with a VIP preview day on May 5. This will be the fair’s first New York iteration since 2019, as TEFAF had been forced to cancel ones in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

The exhibitors, who will offer contemporary art, jewelry, antiquities, and design, come from 14 different countries, with 13 participating for the first time. Among those showing at the fair are Almine Rech, Blum & Poe, David Zwirner, Edward Tyler Nahem, Gagosian, Gallery Hyundai, Gladstone Gallery, Lisson Gallery, Sean Kelly, Tina Kim Gallery, and White Cube, among others.

Last month, the fair announced that it would delay its edition in Maastricht, the Netherlands, from mid-March until the end of June, meaning that it will take place not long after Art Basel in Switzerland.

In a statement, TEFAF managing director Charlotte van Leerdam said, “We’re thrilled to open our doors again in New York, welcoming guests to an immersive and profound art experience. With world-class dealers, and museum-quality material at every turn, this edition of the fair will continue TEFAF’s legacy in promoting unparalleled quality and prestige across the artistic landscape.”

The full exhibition list follows below.

Adrian Sassoon (UK)

Almine Rech (US)

Ana Khouri (US)*

Anthony Meier Fine Arts (US)

Applicat-Prazan (France)

Ariadne (US)

Axel Vervoordt (Belgium)

Beck & Eggeling (Germany)

Ben Brown Fine Arts (UK)

Berggruen Gallery (US)

Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts, LLC (US)

Blum & Poe (US)*

Cardi (Italy)

Carpenters Workshop Gallery (UK)

Charles Ede (UK)

Dansk Møbelkunst Gallery (Denmark)

David Tunick, Inc. (US)

David Zwirner (US)

Demisch Danant (US)

Di Donna Galleries (US)

Dickinson (UK)

Didier (UK)

Donald Ellis Gallery (US)

Edward Tyler Nahem (US)

Eykyn Maclean (US)

FD Gallery (US)

Fergus McCaffrey (US)

Friedman Benda (US)

Gagosian (US)

Galerie Bernard Dulon (France)

Galerie Chantal Crousel (France)*

Galerie Chenel (France)

Galerie de la Béraudière (Belgium)

Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois (France)

Galerie Gisela Capitain (Germany)

Galerie Gmurzynska (US)

Galerie Karsten Greve AG (Switzerland)

Galerie kreo (France)

Galerie Lefebvre (France)

Galerie Marcelpoil (France)

Galerie Maria Wettergren (France)*

Galerie Max Hetzler (Germany)

Galerie Patrick Seguin (France)*

GALLERIA CONTINUA (Italy)*

Gallery Hyundai (South Korea)*

Gana Art (South Korea)

Gladstone Gallery (US)

Gomide & Co (Brazil)

Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert (UK)

Helly Nahmad Gallery (US)

HEMMERLE (Germany)

Hostler Burrows (US)

Jacksons (Sweden)*

kamel mennour (France)

Kasmin (US)

Laffanour – Galerie Downtown/Paris (France)

Landau Fine Art (Canada)

Lehmann Maupin (US)

Leon Tovar Gallery (US)

Lisson Gallery (UK)

Luhring Augustine (US)

Maggiore G.A.M. (Italy)*

MassimoDeCarlo (Italy)

Mayoral (Spain)

Mazzoleni (UK)

Mignoni (US)*

Mnuchin Gallery (US)

neugerriemschneider (Germany)*

Offer Waterman (UK)

Otto Jakob (Germany)

Perrotin (France)

PETER FREEMAN, INC. (US)

Petzel Gallery (US)

R & Company (US)

Richard Green (UK)

Robilant+Voena (UK)

Sean Kelly (US)

Skarstedt (US)

Sprovieri (UK)*

Thaddaeus Ropac (UK)

The Mayor Gallery (UK)

Thomas (Germany)

Thomas Gibson Fine Art (UK)

Tina Kim Gallery (US)

Tornabuoni Arte (Italy)

Van de Weghe (US)

Vedovi Gallery (Belgium)

W&K-Wienerroither & Kohlbacher (Austria)

Waddington Custot (UK)

White Cube (UK)

Yares Art (US)*

*Denotes first-time exhibitors at TEFAF New York.