Hutchison is new Byrd Middle School football coach

 5 days ago

Ryan Hutchison had been named the new football coach at William Byrd Middle School, replacing Andrew Mitchell.

New WBMS football Head Coach Ryan Hutchison

Mitchell will remain in the Byrd program. After several years as head football coach at the middle school Andrew has been promoted to head coach of the high school jayvee team. He will also be a varsity assistant.

“Coach Mitchell has done an outstanding job as our head coach and we will miss him as he moves up the coaching ranks,” said middle school principal Todd Kageals. “It is my pleasure to announce that Ryan Hutchison will now assume the role of head coach for William Byrd Middle School football.”

“Ryan Hutchison’s coaching experience includes five years as a boys’ varsity football assistant coach at Salem High School from July 2011 until Aug 2016. During his time at Salem, Ryan’s experience included jayvee scout team coach, varsity offensive signal caller, varsity scout team offensive play-caller and statistician. At William Byrd Middle Ryan has also been the assistant boys’ basketball coach for one year.

Hutchison’s philosophy stems from his time with former Salem head coach Stephen Magenbauer, former Spartan jayvee coach Marty Yuhas and Andrew Lewis Middle School coach Brian Hooker.

“All of these men taught Ryan that being a positive influence on kids and making an impact in their lives is what coaching is all about,” said Kageals. “A coach’s worth isn’t found in their won-loss record, it’s about their impact in the game and, more importantly, the impact in their players’ lives.”

The Vinton Messenger encourages letters from our readers on topics of general interest to the community and responses to our articles and columns.

