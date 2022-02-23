Gray Capital Launches $100M Multifamily Fund

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- GraphQL innovation leader Hasura today announced that it has secured $100M in funding in a round led by Greenoaks with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures. The Series C round brings the total capital raised by Hasura to $136.5 million and the company’s valuation to $1 billion. Hasura plans to use the funding to accelerate research and development and expand go-to-market activities globally for the company’s GraphQL Engine, which makes it fast and easy for even those with zero GraphQL expertise to compose a GraphQL API from existing APIs and databases. Hasura has been downloaded more than 400M times and has earned more than 25,000 GitHub stars since its introduction in 2018.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO