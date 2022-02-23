ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Gray Capital Launches $100M Multifamily Fund

By Ingrid Tunberg
GlobeSt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, IN – Multifamily investment firm Gray Capital has launched an anticipated $100 million equity fund to acquire large apartment communities...

www.globest.com

