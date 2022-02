These Tiny Desk Concerts are the gifts that keep on giving, and for the latest episode, we've received a series of hits from Too $hort. For over three decades Short Dog has been releasing music and many of his singles have gone on to become classics. NPR's Tiny Desk concerts are fan favorites and this installment was like no other. Short's often raunchy lyrics were supported by a jazzy live performance and he was more than excited to take to his home stage.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO