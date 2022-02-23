ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Brooker, ‘Whiter Shade Of Pale’ Singer-Songwriter, Has Died

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Gary Brooker performs at the Music For Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 3, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Lupin/Redferns) (CNN) — Singer-songwriter Gary Brooker, best known for the 1967 single “A Whiter Shade of Pale” as part of British rock band...

American Songwriter

Procol Harum Singer, Founding Member Gary Brooker Dies, 76; Ringo Starr, Billy Joel, Paul Stanley, and More Pay Tribute

Gary Brooker, singer and founding member of British rock band Procol Harum died on Feb. 19, following a battle with cancer. He was 76. “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19, February 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist, and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry,” said the band in a statement. “From his earliest onstage duets with his musician father, through his youthful recording career with Southend’s The Paramounts, Gary exhibited and developed a highly-individual talent. His first single with Procol Harum, 1967’s ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale,’ is widely regarded as defining ‘The Summer of Love,’ yet it could scarcely have been more different from the characteristic records of that era.”
CELEBRITIES
