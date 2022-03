The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team will play their first home game of the 2022 season versus the Canisius Golden Griffins on Tuesday, March 1. The Mountaineers (5-2) have had an favorable start to their season, playing their first seven games in Conway, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C. The Mountaineers picked up two victories each against the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Charlotte 49ers, as well as a single victory against the Kent State Flashes.

CONWAY, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO