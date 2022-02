Sony LinkBuds “With the LinkBuds, tuning in your music doesn't mean tuning out everything else.”. Most wireless earbuds attempt to keep outside sounds from intruding on your music, podcasts, or phone calls. Some models — especially those with active noise cancellation (ANC) — are very effective at this. Others — especially those that don’t seal your ear canal with a silicone tip — don’t block nearly as much sound. But we’ve never seen a set of earbuds that were intentionally designed to let the outside world in, which is what makes Sony’s $180 LinkBuds unique. Their donut-like speakers let both wanted and unwanted sounds pass unimpeded into your ears, while still being able to deliver clear and well-balanced audio.

