ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Does Safety DeShon Elliott Have Future With Ravens?

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lB6Z_0eMu1bO200

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —DeShon Elliott is a productive player for the Ravens when he's healthy.

He took over the starting job at safety when Earl Thomas, seven-time Pro Bowler, was released after throwing a punch at Chuck Clark during training camp in 2020.

Elliott responded with a career-high 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and four passes defended for the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense.

However, Elliott has landed on injured reserve in three of his four seasons in Baltimore.

This past year, Elliott, a sixth-round (190th overall) pick in the 2018 draft from Texas, had 23 tackles, a sack, an interception and two passes over six games before being placed on IR with a biceps and pectoral injury,

“It is very tough to lose anybody," Clark said at the time. "But a guy like him, the energy that he brings to us as a team, our defense, the defensive backs, it’s very tough to lose a guy like that, and you hate to see it, honestly.”

Because of his injury history, Elliott won't command huge money on the free-agent market. So, the Ravens could re-sign him with a cap-friendly deal.

The franchise tag for a safety is $12.9 million, which is likely more than GM Eric DeCosta wants to spend on Elliott.

So the question is whether the Ravens want to go in a different direction.

For example, Baltimore could look to the free-agent market to fill the void, and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu would be a good fit. Mathieu, who turns 30 in May, will be entering his 10th year in the league and is a solid ball hawk, something the Ravens sorely need. Over his career, he has managed 26 interceptions with three touchdowns. He is also durable, starting 120 of 129 career games.

Mathieu also managed a pick-six against the Ravens last season.

He would be an upgrade over Elliott, but an expensive one. Mathieu could command a three-year, $45 million deal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 1 Preferred Team For Aaron Rodgers

It sounds like an announcement from Aaron Rodgers is coming soon. Rodgers might be appearing on The Pat McAfee Show again on Tuesday afternoon. This week, we could be getting an announcement from the four-time MVP. The Packers starter is believed to be considering returning to Green Bay for another...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Here’s What Seahawks’ Asking Price For Russell Wilson Might Be

It’s going to take quite the package for the Seattle Seahawks to trade Russell Wilson. Wilson remains one of the biggest question marks for this offseason as there have been numerous trade rumors surrounding him. If the Seahawks do decide to trade him, many pundits would likely say that...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Ir#Gm
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Cowboys Addressed The Amari Cooper Situation On Monday

Over the last several weeks, there has been widespread speculation about the future of wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper still has three years remaining on his contract, with a cap hit of $22 million in each of those seasons. There has been talk recently that the Cowboys want to re-sign the younger Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury, and build their receiving corps around him and CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Green Bay Packers Just Made Another Big Salary Cap Move

The Green Bay Packers have already made a few salary cap moves this week, and they’re not done yet. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have converted $11.58 million of David Bakhtiari’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. That’ll certainly help the Packers get closer to the salary cap for the 2022 season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s future with Cowboys gets strong endorsement from Stephen Jones

The Dallas Cowboys’ season ended in disappointing fashion with an early playoff exit. Such endings often are accompanied by great change within franchises, which appeared likely to happen with the Cowboys, given head coach Mike McCarthy’s shaky job status. McCarthy isn’t the only one whose future was put into question after the season. Star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who endured an injury-filled, underwhelming campaign, has been mentioned as someone who may not be in Dallas in 2022. Cowboys executive Vice President Stephen Jones perhaps put such speculation to rest with his strong endorsement of Elliott’s future on Monday, via Todd Archer of ESPN.
NFL
RavenCountry

NFL Announced Overseas Schedule, Will Ravens Be Visiting Competitors?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The National Football League announced the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play international games during the 2022 season. The Ravens have Jacksonville, New Orleans and Tampa Bay on their away schedule next season, and could...
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
784
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy