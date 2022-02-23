Does Safety DeShon Elliott Have Future With Ravens?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —DeShon Elliott is a productive player for the Ravens when he's healthy.

He took over the starting job at safety when Earl Thomas, seven-time Pro Bowler, was released after throwing a punch at Chuck Clark during training camp in 2020.

Elliott responded with a career-high 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and four passes defended for the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense.

However, Elliott has landed on injured reserve in three of his four seasons in Baltimore.

This past year, Elliott, a sixth-round (190th overall) pick in the 2018 draft from Texas, had 23 tackles, a sack, an interception and two passes over six games before being placed on IR with a biceps and pectoral injury,

“It is very tough to lose anybody," Clark said at the time. "But a guy like him, the energy that he brings to us as a team, our defense, the defensive backs, it’s very tough to lose a guy like that, and you hate to see it, honestly.”

Because of his injury history, Elliott won't command huge money on the free-agent market. So, the Ravens could re-sign him with a cap-friendly deal.

The franchise tag for a safety is $12.9 million, which is likely more than GM Eric DeCosta wants to spend on Elliott.

So the question is whether the Ravens want to go in a different direction.

For example, Baltimore could look to the free-agent market to fill the void, and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu would be a good fit. Mathieu, who turns 30 in May, will be entering his 10th year in the league and is a solid ball hawk, something the Ravens sorely need. Over his career, he has managed 26 interceptions with three touchdowns. He is also durable, starting 120 of 129 career games.

Mathieu also managed a pick-six against the Ravens last season.

He would be an upgrade over Elliott, but an expensive one. Mathieu could command a three-year, $45 million deal.