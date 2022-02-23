ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Abortion ruling eliminates hurdles for Colombian women

WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxU3E_0eMu1ZZS00

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — From the first day of her pregnancy, the Colombian woman was fainting. Then she started to vomit constantly and had two blood clots. Her health wasn’t going well, nor was her baby’s, so she chose to get an abortion.

But the woman, an engineer from Bogota, had to wait almost six months as a team of doctors and psychologists at her public health care provider debated whether a risk to her health made her eligible for the procedure. At the time, the law in Colombia called on doctors to make a decision within five days of abortion requests.

“March went by, April and then May. The doctors had several meetings and nothing happened,” said the woman, who did not want to have her name used because she still hasn’t told her family about that abortion 11 years ago. She said that at one point in her pregnancy, she was losing the ability to walk and finally paid a doctor at a private clinic to carry out the abortion and certify that she was at risk.

More out-of-state women coming to Illinois for abortions

Colombia’s Constitutional Court this week ruled that women can get abortions until the 24th week of their pregnancy without any permits from lawyers or doctors, removing almost insurmountable hurdles for getting the procedure legally.

Previously abortions were allowed in the South American country only if women had letters from doctors proving their health was in danger, if they could show their pregnancy was a consequence of rape or if doctors certified the fetus had no chance of surviving.

From 1998 through July 2019, 346 women were punished for abortions — 85 of them minors — according to Colombian prosecutors.

The court said the existing ban violated several rights — including to health, reproductive rights and liberty of conscience. It said the decision to give birth or not is “a very personal, individual and untransferable matter.”

With Monday’s ruling, Colombia joins several other Latin American countries in facilitating access to abortion in a region where some nations still ban the procedure altogether. Last year Argentina legalized abortion until the third month of pregnancy, while Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled that women cannot be prosecuted for ending their pregnancies.

Under the new ruling in Colombia, abortions carried out after the 24th week can still be punished with up to three years in prison. Women’s rights groups say their next challenge will be to get abortion removed from the nation’s penal code.

“It’s hateful to tell women that ending their pregnancies will hurt them when there are so many other things that can cause damage if they are exposed to clandestine abortions or forced motherhood,” said Laura Gil, a gynecologist who has campaigned for the legalization of abortion.

Texas abortions dropped 60% after heartbeat law took effect

The Bogotá woman who spoke about her difficult path to getting an abortion said she had grown up in a Catholic household where abortion was anathema. But she has changed her way of thinking: “This is not a sin,” she said.

Most Colombians identify as Roman Catholic and faith influences perceptions on the issue. On Tuesday, President Iván Duque spoke out against the abortion ruling on a popular radio program, saying it will “help abortion to become something common, almost like birth control.”

The Colombia Bishops Conference issued a statement expressing “profound pain” over the ruling.

“Church doctrine is very clear, life must be respected from the moment of conception until death occurs. Therefore there is no room to allow for abortion under any circumstances,” said Bishop Francisco Ceballos, the president of Colombia’s Episcopal Commission for the Promotion and Defense of Life.

Some of Colombia’s presidential candidates had issued statements in favor of the court’s decision, including leftist leader Gustavo Petro, who currently leads in polls ahead of May’s election.

“I congratulate the women who carried out the struggle against the criminalization of abortion,” Petro wrote on his Twitter account. “The empowerment of women that emerges from this, sex education and freedoms are a better way to protect life.”

The court’s ruling demands that Colombia’s Congress come up with clear regulations for abortion, though experts believe that could take some time, since abortion continues to be controversial.

“Congress will not be able to oppose the court’s wishes,” said Carolina Triviño, a lawyer for the Roundtable for the Life and Health of Women, a coalition of advocacy groups. Juan Manuel Charry, a constitutional expert said that Congress might try to make some adjustments to the abortion laws, though those could also be blocked by the Constitutional Court if it finds they contradict this week’s ruling.

For the moment, women who want to get abortions in Colombia will be able to do so with fewer bureaucratic hurdles up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies. Women’s rights groups hope this expands access to the procedure to women from poor and rural areas who had struggled greatly with the previous list of requirements.

“No special conditions will be demanded within the first 24 weeks,” Triviño said-. She noted that doctors can refuse to perform abortions due to their personal beliefs, but must pass their patient to a physician who is willing to carry out the procedure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Northwest Indiana officer found dead in patrol car Friday

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A Lake County Sheriff’s officer was found dead in his patrol vehicle on Friday. At around 4:30 p.m., a civilian employee of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department made the discovery in the parking lot at the East Chicago Courthouse. The Lake County Coroner’s Office and East Chicago Police Department are investigating. […]
EAST CHICAGO, IN
WGN News

42-year-old woman found shot to death on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A 42-year-old woman was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head in Irving Park late Friday night, according to police. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the death to be a homicide. The woman was discovered inside a black SUV near her residence in the 3300 block of West […]
WTHI

This bill will affect women seeking an abortion if passed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- House Bill 1217 requires that a pregnant woman must be informed that a coerced abortion is illegal prior to getting an abortion. Certain medical professionals must ask a pregnant woman if the abortion is coerced. If medical personnel believe the abortion is coerced they must offer women services. They also must provide a telephone and an alternative exit from the health care facility.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
US News and World Report

Ecuador Legislature Approves Rules for Abortion in Cases of Rape

QUITO (Reuters) -Ecuador's National Assembly on Thursday approved regulations to allow women and girls access to abortions in cases of rape, amid widespread debate about the issue in the mostly conservative country. The vote comes after the Constitutional Court gave the green light for abortion in cases of rape last...
AMERICAS
International Business Times

Top Colombia Court Rules To Decriminalize Abortion Until 24 Weeks Gestation

Judges on Colombia's constitutional court voted on Monday to decriminalize abortion until 24 weeks of gestation, the court said in a statement, in a victory for abortion rights groups which sued to have the procedure removed from the penal code. Abortion was partially legalized in Colombia under a 2006 court...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Gil
Person
Gustavo Petro
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Colombian#Ap#Constitutional Court#South American#Latin
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
USNI News

UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Argentina
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
WGN News

WGN News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy