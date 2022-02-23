ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri GOP rejects filing fee of candidate who once said ‘Hitler was right’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Choi
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxqV0_0eMu1SON00

( The Hill ) – The Missouri Republican Party on Tuesday announced that it had rejected the filing fee for conservative radio host Steve West due to his “vile” past statements.

“Today the Missouri Republican Party has rejected the filing fee of Steve West, who sought to run for office as a member of the GOP,” the Missouri GOP said in a statement .

“West’s past statements are vile and conflict with the fundamental values of our platform,” the party added. “The Missouri Republican Party believes there is no room for hate and divisiveness and the Missouri Republican Party will not associate with anyone who promotes these abhorrent ideas.”

West is running for the Missouri House of Representatives.

West is known for spreading conspiracy theories as well as antisemitic, Islamophobic and homophobic statements on his radio show. In one notable instance, West said that “Hitler was right” about who was responsible for what occurred in Germany before WWII.

He has also spread anti-vaccine rhetoric, making misleading and baseless claims about the effects that immunization can have.

In both 2018 and 2020, West won the Missouri House primary election in the 15th District but lost to the Democratic candidate. In 2018, the Missouri GOP also condemned West’s past comments, calling them “disgusting.”

West’s own children have also spoken out against him, urging voters not to pick him. In 2018, his daughter Emily West told The Kansas City Star , “I can’t imagine him being in any level of government.” His son Andy West said his father was a “fanatic” and that his ideology was of “pure hatred.”

West has previously defended himself by arguing that he is “not running as a radio show host, I’m running for state representative.”

The Hill has reached out to West for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

U.S. Senators on Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) released statements following President Joe Biden’s selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. The confirmation of a justice to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court is a solemn responsibility that deserves the full engagement […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy West
Person
Rick Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Missouri Gop#Democratic#Senate#Democrats#The Kansas City Star
WJTV 12

Jackson City Council considering new position

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council is considering the creation of a neighborhood services manager position. The Northside Sun reported the ordinance was discussed during the council’s February 15 meeting. Responsibilities of the position would include creating collaborative relationships with communities and neighborhood organizations, facilitating community-based problem-solving, conducting community information meetings and more. […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy