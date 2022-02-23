Look And Feel Younger With Plexaderm

I've never been the type to stockpile shoes. I usually only have 10 pairs—and I keep each for years, even though their daily wear-and-tear is observable. Last month, though, when my house sandals went the way of the dodo, I surfed the interwebs to finally get myself a pair of Birkenstock sandals. I, for one, really love the look and feel of Birks (we especially love the Birkenstock EVA, the classic pair you've probably seen on many feet), as they've been lovingly nicknamed. But as soon as I got online, I saw what I deemed to be too hefty a price tag. Disillusioned but not disheartened, I started searching for Birkenstock dupes.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO