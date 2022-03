The Fugitive Task Force is about to work its last case with its leader, Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), not that they know it. The March 8 episode marks McMahon’s final episode of FBI: Most Wanted, and we can only speculate about why Jess leaves the team for good at the moment. The logline for “Shattered” only reveals that he and his girlfriend, Sarah (Jen Landon), make plans to take their dream vacation together. And as you can see in the photos below, they do look happy.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO