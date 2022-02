Reports emerged this week claiming that the San Francisco 49ers may keep veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo around for one more season because 2021 rookie Trey Lance allegedly isn't yet ready to lead an NFL offense to a Super Bowl, and also that interest in Garoppolo's services is "lukewarm" heading into the final weekend of February. On Friday, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami offered an update on the club's situation regarding the sport's most important position.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO