An air fryer is a compact and versatile kitchen appliance that cooks food quicker than a conventional oven and is a healthier alternative to deep-frying. Air fryers use hot air rather than oil to produce tasty, crispy food and are ideal for items that are traditionally fried or baked. Many include additional settings, which also allow you to use them for broiling, toasting, or pressure-cooking. They are available in various sizes, from compact models for single meals to ones with dual compartments and multiple shelves for the whole family.

