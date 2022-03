BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wheat prices are up a $1.50 a bushel over the past week-and-a-half leading up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are now just under $10/bushel. Ukraine had a record sale last year and is a major producer out of the Black Sea region. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has impacted the world market price. However, the surging prices today may not mean farmers will reap the benefits.

