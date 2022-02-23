ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHW Gaming: Spruce Up Your Game Room With Kidrobot’s Sega Genesis Plush Console

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 5 days ago

Source: Kidrobot / Sega Genesis Gaming Console 12″ Interactive Plush

This would be the perfect gift for the gamer in your life.

Getting in on the video game nostalgia craze, Kidrobot decided to drop a plush 12″ interactive Sega Genesis console. It accurately recreates Sega’s iconic home gaming console featuring a detachable controller, a Sonic The Hedgehog video game cartridge that can be inserted into the Genesis console.

Source: Kidrobot / Sega Genesis Gaming Console 12″ Interactive Plush

The plush console is the perfect compliment to anyone’s gaming room or man cave and will certainly grab the attention of people when they enter. It’s on sale right now via Kidrobot’s website for only $29.99 and joins the brand’s growing collection of gaming-related plush accessories and other toys .

While it is available for purchase right now, Kidrobot also announced that it will be shipping soon. So while you can secure one, don’t expect it to arrive immediately. We hope Kidrobot decides to give other consoles like the Super Nintendo , Sega Dreamcast, or Sega Saturn just to name a few the same treatment.

You can peep more photos of the Sega Genesis Gaming Console 12″ Interactive Plush in the gallery below.

1. SEGA GENESIS GAMING CONSOLE 12″ INTERACTIVE PLUSH

Source:Sega Genesis Gaming Console 12" Interactive Plush

2. SEGA GENESIS GAMING CONSOLE 12″ INTERACTIVE PLUSH

Source:Sega Genesis Gaming Console 12" Interactive Plush

3. SEGA GENESIS GAMING CONSOLE 12″ INTERACTIVE PLUSH

Source:Sega Genesis Gaming Console 12" Interactive Plush

4. SEGA GENESIS GAMING CONSOLE 12″ INTERACTIVE PLUSH

Source:Sega Genesis Gaming Console 12" Interactive Plush

5. SEGA GENESIS GAMING CONSOLE 12″ INTERACTIVE PLUSH

Source:Sega Genesis Gaming Console 12" Interactive Plush

6. SEGA GENESIS GAMING CONSOLE 12″ INTERACTIVE PLUSH

Source:Sega Genesis Gaming Console 12" Interactive Plush

7. SEGA GENESIS GAMING CONSOLE 12″ INTERACTIVE PLUSH

Source:Sega Genesis Gaming Console 12" Interactive Plush

HipHopWired

