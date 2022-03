Novusterra (NOVS) has filed to hold an initial public offering of its stock to raise cash to fund the manufacture of graphene products from carbon and coal byproducts. In a filing, Novusterra said it planned to raise approximately $15M by offering 3.3M units in the range of $4.13 to $5.13 per unit. Each unit would consist of one share plus one warrant to buy one share priced at 125% of the unit IPO price.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO