LISA EDELSTEIN is an American actress and playwright.

Edelstein joined the cast of 911: Lonestar during season two.

Why is Lisa Edelstein leaving 911: Lonestar?

Lisa Edelstein is set to leave 911: Lonestar permanently, as her character Gwyneth Morgan is killed off.

Her final episode will air on February 28, 2022.

"Life is never one thing. And it's relentless," said 911 showrunner, Tim Minear via TV Insider.

"I wanted Gwyn's death to happen the way these sometimes do - out of the blue and without fanfare."

Edelstein is known for her major roles in other television shows such as House, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, Leap of Faith, The West Wing, and Ally McBeal.

Who is Lisa Edelstein?

Born on May 21, 1966, Lisa Edelstein is a native of Boston, Massachusetts.

After graduating from Wayne Valley High School in 1984, Edelstein moved to New York City to study theatre at the Tisch School of the Arts.

A well-known "celebutante" in the New York club scene, Edelstein wrote, composed, and starred in her first original musical - Positive Me.

She went on to appear in a slew of television shows, including Sports Night, Mad About You, Seinfeld, Wings, and The Larry Sanders Show.

Her roles continued to get bigger, and Edelstein became a regular name in the Hollywood scene.

She appeared as Dr. Lisa Cuddy on House from 2004 until 2011. She went on to join the cast of The Good Wife, Scandal, and Castle.

What is Lisa Edelstein's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lisa Edelstein has an estimated net worth of around $10million.

Aside from her on-screen roles, she has also lent her voice to a multitude of animations, including:

King of the Hill

American Dad!

Superman: The Animated Series

Justice League

Legend of Korra

Blade Runner (video game)

An Ambassador for the Best Friends Animal Society, Edelstein actively supports vegetarianism and human rights organizations.

Lisa Edelstein is leaving 911: Lonestar after two seasons

Is Lisa Edelstein married?

Lisa Edelstein married Robert Russell on May 25, 2014, in Los Angeles.

She is now the stepmother to Russell's sons from a previous marriage, Benjamin and Santiago.

