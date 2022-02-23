ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, IL

Dog turning on stove likely caused home fire, investigators say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Mark Feuerborn
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSAiv_0eMtrtr600

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) — A dog believed to have turned on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a fire in an apartment building, said the Topeka Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKfNv_0eMtrtr600
Moose (Photo courtesy of owner)

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. to a report of a structure fire. TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming out of an apartment building.

Firefighters contained the fire and could not find any people inside. However, they did find and rescue two dogs in the home and treated one with oxygen.

Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run in Topeka

Ruling the cause of the fire as accidental, TFD said it was “more likely than not associated with a dog turning a stove burner on.” Of the $1,000 in damage caused, TFD said $500 was in structural damage and $500 was in the loss of home contents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSNBz_0eMtrtr600
Moses (Photo courtesy of owner)

The owner of the dogs, who asked not to be identified, spoke to KSNT about what happened.

She and her dogs named Moses and Moose were all home safe as of Tuesday evening and cleaning up after the fire.

Ex-preschool nurse arrested on child sex charges in Manhattan

Neither the owner nor TFD could confirm which of the dogs may have turned on a stove burner.

Moses, who appears to be a beagle mix, was able to get out of the home when the fire started. Moose, a black lab, was trapped in a room in the home, but firefighters were able to save him.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4U40_0eMtrtr600
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfznC_0eMtrtr600
    A Topeka apartment door hangs open to air out smoke inside from a fire. (KSNT Photo/Ryan Butler)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxQoA_0eMtrtr600
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQNXO_0eMtrtr600
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MKXs_0eMtrtr600
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

The owner said Moose was taken to the vet afterward and was expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two women shot at Rockford cleaning business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 29-year-old woman was injured in a shooting at a Rockford cleaning service on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to Eva & Kids Cleaning Service, at 1417 S. 4th Street, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. When officers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Windows smashed in two Rockford business burglaries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford businesses were burglarized over the weekend. In both crimes, the front glass windows were smashed in and items were stolen. The first happened on Sunday at 3:50 a.m. at Rent-A-Center, at 3818 W. Riverside Boulevard. Arriving officers found the front window smashed and a television missing. The second happened […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, IL
City
Topeka, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

DeKalb garage fire leads to thousands in damages

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A garage fire in DeKalb resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damages on Saturday afternoon. The fire happened at 921 Grove Street at around 12:22 p.m., according to DeKalb Fire Department. Fire companies found smoke showing from a large garage on arrival. Forceable entry was necessary to gain access to […]
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Roscoe vehicle hit by gunfire, suspect escapes

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A vehicle in Roscoe was struck by gunfire early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:37 a.m. near Highway 251 and McDonald Road, according to the Village of Roscoe Police Department. Officers arrived on scene and located a motor vehicle that had been stuck by gunfire. There were no injuries to the […]
ROSCOE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Loves Park approves new fire station

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park is getting a new fire station. Loves Park City Council approved the $1.5 million sale for the building on Rock Valley Parkway, across from Dolphin Swim Club, 6501 Rock Valley Pkwy. The building is the old Service King. Loves Park has two other fire stations, one on Grand […]
LOVES PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Structure Fire#Tfd
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman fighting for life after shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was left with life-threating injuries after a shooting in Rockford early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 3 a.m. on S. 4th Street, according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult female was reportedly stuck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation into […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit man arrested for attempted murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police said that help from the community led them to a man that was reportedly is behind a shooting in Beloit earlier this month. Markis Crenshaw was arrested on Friday. The 33-year-old now faces several charges, with one of them being First Degree Reckless Injury. The shooting happened in the […]
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford scientists work towards nerve damage treatment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local scientists may have taken another step toward developing therapies to stop or reverse nerve damage. The researchers are working out of the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford. They are focusing on degenerative nerve disorders like Parkinson’s. There are currently no treatments to cure or slowdown the disease. Researchers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy