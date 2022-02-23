ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Terrifying video shows hammerhead shark swimming inches away from three paddleboarders

By Carsen Holaday
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

DRONE footage caught the moment that three paddleboarders floated obliviously over a MASSIVE hammerhead shark swimming just inches below them.

The jaw-dropping aerial-view video shows a hammerhead shark hunting for prey underneath three unsuspecting people on two paddleboards in Palm Beach, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXBpR_0eMtrqCv00
Drone pilot Evan Parness caught the terrifying footage Credit: Evan Parness via Storyful
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsmRi_0eMtrqCv00
The three paddleboarders had no idea the shark was below them Credit: Evan Parness via Storyful

Drone pilot Evan Parness caught "something pretty epic" when he was recording over the water on Saturday.

"It’s really amazing to see just how large that shark is next to the boards," Parness said in a Facebook post.

"I’m thrilled I was able to capture such an incredible moment between dinosaur and man."

The giant shark is in the Florida area because each year, hammerheads migrate to Florida beaches to hunt and eat blacktip sharks.

The average size of a blacktip shark is six feet long and around 80 pounds, making them easy prey for over 14-foot-long hammerheads that usually weigh over 1,000 pounds.

In the video, the hammerhead is seen noticing the paddleboarders but continuing to hunt for its prey.

The most common sizes for paddleboards are around 10 to 11 feet long.

In the video, the shark is shown to scale next to the board -- and it's even longer.

If the boards are the standard size, that means the shark would be more than 11 feet long.

Parness called the experience "quite the adrenaline rush."

Though hammerhead sharks are terrifying, the Florida Museum of Natural History ranked other shark species as more dangerous.

