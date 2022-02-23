Is this the year Ajax reclaim European supremacy?

Related
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich gives up 'stewardship and care' of Chelsea FC
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is handing over day-to-day operations to the trustees of the club's charitable foundation, the Russian oligarch announced in a statement Saturday. Abramovich, 55, is a billionaire who previously served as the governor of Chukotka, Russia. There have been recent pressures for Abramovich to sell Chelsea due...
411mania.com
US Championship Changes Hands On WWE Raw (Clips)
We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Finn Balor defeat Damian Priest to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. After the bout, Priest snapped and attacked Balor including throwing him into the announcer’s desk....
WWE・
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un 'Privately' Revealed Which Premier League Team He Supports
North Korean leader and dictator Kim Jong-un spilled the beans by revealing that he is a super-fan of Premier League side Manchester United. That is according to ex-Italian Senator Antonio Razzi, who claimed the hot-headed North Korean tyrant told him in ‘private conversations’ about his support for United.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0