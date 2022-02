It seems like just last year we were introduced to the Kia Seltos, and in the US, that's somewhat true as the subcompact crossover entered the US market for the 2021 model year. But it was first revealed back in 2019, which means the timeline is about right for Kia to start work on a mid-life refresh. While out shooting winter testing in Scandinavia, CarBuzz spies have spotted the updated Kia Seltos undergoing development testing for the first time. While the reception from Kia's engineers may have been a little frosty, our photographers can attest to the fact that the rear windows are fully operational on these early prototypes.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO