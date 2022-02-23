Sustainable mobility at Volvo with KUKA know-how

The 2022 Volvo XC60 B6 AWD is a luxury SUV that proves Volvo doesn’t care what the rest of the world thinks. This Swedish luxury brand does things its own way and does them extremely well. The B6 powertrain is incredibly unique, the cabin is appealing, and there are almost no competitors for this SUV in the entire market. This SUV requires you to get used to some of the controls, but it could be a vehicle you don’t want to stop driving once you do.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO