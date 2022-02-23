ACM Radio Special on WJVL

Now that Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother has wrapped and all participants have been able to watch some or most of the footage, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey is one person who says she needs to make amends. Bailey formed an alliance with one of her roommates, Shanna Moakler. But Bailey turned on Moakler in the end after Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate, the latter of whom took home the $250,000 prize, told Bailey that Moakler couldn't be trusted. As Bailey would learn, Hall and Tate deceived her in order to get her in the position they wanted in the game. Bailey came in third place and now says she wants to make things right with Moakler.

