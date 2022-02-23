ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ACM Radio Special on WJVL

wjvl.com
 4 days ago

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards are coming up March 7th and 99.9 WJVL is proud...

www.wjvl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTTS

First round of performers announced for 2022 ACM Awards

The first round of performers for the upcoming 57th annual ACM Awards has been announced. Organizers of the event, set to take place March 7th from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, say they have more than 20 musical performances confirmed for the awards ceremony. On Tuesday (February 15) the ACM...
ENTERTAINMENT
ETOnline.com

ACM Awards 2022: Kelly Clarkson to Perform Special Dolly Parton Tribute

Some of the biggest stars in country music will take the stage at the 2022 ACM Awards!. Kelly Clarkson will perform a tribute to Dolly Parton, who is hosting the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Clarkson, a five-time ACM Award nominee, first broke the news of her performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She previously performed at the ACMs in 2019, 2018, 2013, and 2007.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

GALLERY: 2022 ACM Male Artist Nominees

The nominees for the 2022 ACM Male Artist of the year honor are Jimmie Allen, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs. Morgan and Jimmie have never taken home this honor and it’s the first nomination in this category for both of them. Luke won the award...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Gabby Barrett
country1037fm.com

Blake Lively Reacts To Taylor Swift ACM Nominations

It’s not very often that a movie actress like Blake Lively gets two nominations from the Academy of Country Music, but it happened this year when Blake was nominated for Taylor Swift’s video “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version). She directed and produced the video.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Acm#Acm Radio Special#Wjvl
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

As Details Of Bob Saget’s Death Release, A Hotel Employee Recalls How He Really Made Time For The Full House Fans

The death of comedy legend Bob Saget is an event that’s still sending shockwaves through the friends, family, and fans that all felt a connection to the comedian. In recent weeks, more details about his tragic passing have been revealed, with the official cause ruled to be head trauma. It’s been a bittersweet time, as mixed in with the details of the Full House star’s last days are stories of the man’s generosity. As further details of Saget’s death are breaking, a hotel employee from his last stay has also revealed a story about the comedian's kindness to his fans.
CELEBRITIES
Big Frog 104

2022 ACM Awards Nominees Revealed: Full List

So much has changed for the 2022 ACM Awards, but the list of nominees looks very similar to years past — with some major exceptions. Nominations for the 2022 ACMs in Las Vegas were revealed on Thursday morning (Feb. 10). Chris Young leads the nominations with seven, including Album...
CELEBRITIES
WJHL

WXBQ wins 2022 ACM award

(WJHL) — Tri-Cities country music station WXBQ has added yet another award to its trophy case. The station was recognized as this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards small market radio station of the year. This marked the second straight year the station had been nominated. WXBQ’s “Morning Air Show” earned ACM and CMA awards […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Sanford Herald

John Cena cast in Coyote vs. Acme

John Cena is to star in 'Coyote vs. Acme'. The 44-year-old actor has boarded the cast of the Warner Bros. live-action/animated hybrid movie. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
MOVIES
Stereogum

Porridge Radio – “Back To The Radio”

The UK’s Porridge Radio have announced a follow-up album to 2020’s Every Bad. Titled Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky, the new LP arrives later this spring. To celebrate, the band is releasing a video for the lead single, “Back To The Radio.”. Of “Back To...
MUSIC
Amarillo Globe-News

Lone Star Ballet presents 'Remember the Alamo' this Wednesday

The moving stage show, “Remember the Alamo” returns to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. The Lone Star Ballet and Window on a Wider World present this amazing music, song, dance and theatrical performance that honors the rich historical legacy of the Lone Star State.  The...
ALAMO, TX
Popculture

Another 'Celebrity Big Brother' Contestant Is Apologizing to Shanna Moakler

Now that Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother has wrapped and all participants have been able to watch some or most of the footage, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey is one person who says she needs to make amends. Bailey formed an alliance with one of her roommates, Shanna Moakler. But Bailey turned on Moakler in the end after Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate, the latter of whom took home the $250,000 prize, told Bailey that Moakler couldn't be trusted. As Bailey would learn, Hall and Tate deceived her in order to get her in the position they wanted in the game. Bailey came in third place and now says she wants to make things right with Moakler.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Mary J. Blige Looks Regal in a Purple Bandeau Gown at the NAACP Image Awards

No one will deny that 2022 is Mary J. Blige's year. After delivering a history-making performance in a glitzy ensemble at the Super Bowl, the pop culture icon just won outstanding supporting actress in a drama series during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. Blige's performance as Monet Tejada in Starz's crime series "Power Book II: Ghost" earned her the second win in that category.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

“Back to the Radio”

There’s a moment in any great rock band’s catalog when they just begin levitating. You can usually hear it right as it happens: a nervy exhilaration sets into their music, like they aren’t sure if they’re about to crest the next wave or smash themselves apart. Porridge Radio’s “Back to the Radio,” the first single from the Brighton band’s upcoming third album, makes it clear that their moment is now. Lead singer/songwriter Dana Margolin holds the listener hostage the second she opens her mouth, and the band behind her plays with the type of economy that comes from supporting a supernova. From the single-note punches of bass to the three-note plink of the Yamaha, every gesture they make is simple and clean. Margolin blows through this ample space with her gale-force winds, making as glorious a mess as possible.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy