Raleigh, N.C. — Two might be Amari's favorite number. He entered the world on Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:22 p.m. "We didn't even think about it in the moment," said Amari's mom, Jerri Pitre. "You're just like, you know, I want to get the baby here and I want everything to go smoothly and safely. And so it didn't really even dawn on us until we spoke to a family member shortly after and they were like, '2-2-22 at 2:22,' and then it kind of hit us -- that is really special and unique."

