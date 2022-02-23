WWE champion Brock Lesnar reveals the crazy demand he made to Dana White ahead of his UFC debut

WWE CHAMPION Brock Lesnar has revealed the one crazy demand he made to Dana White ahead of his UFC debut.

The Beast Incarnate made his name in Vince McMahon’s wrestling company before a high-profile switch to MMA.

Brock Lesnar became UFC heavyweight champion before heading back to WWE Credit: Getty

Lesnar, 44, made his debut for UFC in February 2008 and soon made history by becoming heavyweight champion.

However, despite his incredible amateur wrestling background, he has admitted to suffering anxiety beforehand as the prospect of stepping into the cage was a daunting one.

That was when he got in touch with UFC president White to ask for a big favour to help him get ready.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Lesnar said: “It’s a different game, you know, entering the Octagon.

“And I’m telling you, you’ve got to be – you’ve got to be half bats*** crazy.

“Like when you go through the door... I built or ordered an Octagon so I could, didn’t have at first, like, jitters of getting in an Octagon.

“I’m like, ‘Dana, I want an Octagon' and like, ah boom, [the UFC] shipped an Octagon. So I can fight in it and practice in it, you know?

“But then you’re in front of 20,000 people and they shut the door and it’s like, 'Ahhh'.”

Unfortunately for Lesnar all of that failed to help him kick off his UFC career with a victory as he ended up tapping out to Frank Mir in his first fight.

He continued: “I was so mad at myself. It just built another thing that the people ram down your throat and say you can’t do something.

“Love those people. Love them. I get goosebumps for that. I had a one-fight deal, and I was like, 'Please give me another shot at this'.

“Boom, then it took off. I fought Heath Herring and then I got Randy Couture and won the belt.”

Lesnar last fought in UFC back in 2016 when he beat Mark Hunt only for the win to be overturned to a no-contest following a failed drug test.

The star is now back riding high in WWE and will compete in a title-versus-title clash with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.