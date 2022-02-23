Arsenal set for £13m windfall with Fiorentina favourites to sign forgotten man Lucas Torreira in summer

ARSENAL finally expect to offload Lucas Torreira this summer, with loan club Fiorentina favourites to land the £12.5million-rated midfielder.

The Gunners are reportedly willing to accept just half the £25m they paid Sampdoria for the Uruguay star in 2018.

Lucas Torreira is tipped for a permanent Arsenal exit at the end of the season Credit: Rex

The 26-year-old has vastly improved on his modest loan spell with Atletico Madrid in 2020-21 by helping Fiorentina challenge for a Champions League spot in Serie A this season.

But there's no indication Torreira has done enough to persuade Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta he deserves a regular spot back at the Emirates.

Instead Arteta is targeting new midfielders for the next transfer window.

Leicester superstar Youri Tielemans and Wolves anchorman Ruben Neves are among the suggested options.

The Gunners have nine players out on loan, including Marseille duo Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba.

And several might face permanent exits this summer, notably midfield linkman Guendouzi.

Arteta's other priority in the transfer market is up front.

Eddie Nketiah and possibly Alexandre Lacazette could depart at the end of the season, on top of Barcelona's capture of Arsenal record-earner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

And Joao Felix is an even costlier candidate.

Atletico's Portugal star, 22, has been rated at £120m despite struggling under manager Diego Simeone's strict tactics in LaLiga.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are thought to be monitoring Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney.

