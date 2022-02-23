ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal set for £13m windfall with Fiorentina favourites to sign forgotten man Lucas Torreira in summer

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

ARSENAL finally expect to offload Lucas Torreira this summer, with loan club Fiorentina favourites to land the £12.5million-rated midfielder.

The Gunners are reportedly willing to accept just half the £25m they paid Sampdoria for the Uruguay star in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooV0A_0eMtkHQx00
Lucas Torreira is tipped for a permanent Arsenal exit at the end of the season Credit: Rex

The 26-year-old has vastly improved on his modest loan spell with Atletico Madrid in 2020-21 by helping Fiorentina challenge for a Champions League spot in Serie A this season.

But there's no indication Torreira has done enough to persuade Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta he deserves a regular spot back at the Emirates.

Instead Arteta is targeting new midfielders for the next transfer window.

Leicester superstar Youri Tielemans and Wolves anchorman Ruben Neves are among the suggested options.

The Gunners have nine players out on loan, including Marseille duo Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba.

And several might face permanent exits this summer, notably midfield linkman Guendouzi.

Arteta's other priority in the transfer market is up front.

Eddie Nketiah and possibly Alexandre Lacazette could depart at the end of the season, on top of Barcelona's capture of Arsenal record-earner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

And Joao Felix is an even costlier candidate.

Atletico's Portugal star, 22, has been rated at £120m despite struggling under manager Diego Simeone's strict tactics in LaLiga.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are thought to be monitoring Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney.

⚽ Get all the latest Arsenal news, updates and transfer gossip with our live blog

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Lucas Torreira
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
William Saliba
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
The US Sun

I’m worried my baby will be bullied because I didn’t think her name through – and the alternative I have is even worse

A mother-to-be has expressed her concern that her baby is going to be bullied when she's older because her name sounds like a "lame superhero." The pregnant woman, believed to be from the UK, took to Reddit and explained: "Prior to meeting my husband, I had a couple names I really liked but combining it with his last name makes them all sound dumb."
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Barcelona#Fiorentina#Atletico Madrid#Serie A#Wolves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
334K+
Followers
9K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy