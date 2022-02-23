ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury reveals dad John, 57, could be undercard of Dillian Whyte showdown after incredible body transformation

By Justin Lawrence
 4 days ago
TYSON FURY'S fight with Dillian Whyte could turn into a family affair if dad John keeps up his impressive training regime.

Fury Snr showed off his incredible body transformation recently in a series of revealing pics.

Tyson Fury has billed dad John as a potential undercard fro his fight with Whyte Credit: Stephen Dunkley/Queensberry Promotions
Fury Snr's impressed his son with his incredible physique aged 57 Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

The 57-year-old powerhouse flaunted a lean, ripped figure in the latest snap of his physique.

And Tyson's so impressed with his father's anatomy that he's contemplating putting him on the undercard of the WBC heavyweight fight with Whyte.

While speaking to reporters after his mega-bout with Whyte was confirmed, Tyson said to reporters: "It will be good to have him around. I could probably get him on the undercard for how hard he still trains."

Tyson and Whyte will finally get it cracking after months of meandering over the fight's details.

Whyte was holding out from signing the fight's contract as he wanted a bigger purse.

But now the pair have agreed terms for the £30million bout to go ahead - with Fury getting 80 per cent of the fight purse - compared to Whyte's 20 per cent.

And boxing fans won't have to wait too long to watch the pair clash in the ring as the fight's set to take place on April 23 at Wembley, SunSport understands.

The fight's location will be music to the ears of British boxing fans as Fury's last five fights have all taken place in the United States.

Now with all the details sorted out, all that's left for Fury is to find a potential opponent for his dad.

One person John's eager to get in the ring with is Mike Tyson - who he named his son after.

Last year, John declared that he wouldn't mind getting in the ring with Iron Mike and vowed to give his all against the controversial American boxing icon.

