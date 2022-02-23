ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

DART Rider Alerts

dart.org
 3 days ago

UTD 883: Comet Cruiser will delay service on Thursday, February 24 due to road conditions. Baylor Purple/Blue shuttle routes are temporarily suspended. Galatyn Park 408: No service on Thursday....

dart.org

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Lease

DART Riders Furious Over Limited Service During Winter Storm

DART riders are frustrated over the chaotic service amid the winter storm.Mark Patterson/Unsplash. After several days of limited service due to the recent winter storm, DART buses and trains are returning to regular service this weekend. The cold winter and icy conditions led to multiple bus breakdowns and service shutdowns that left riders angry and confused.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Hero mother watches avalanche sweep away son, then skis down to dig him out

When a mother and son, both seasoned skiers, hit the Colorado slopes on Valentine’s Day weekend, they had everything they needed: experience, avalanche equipment, weather information.But an issue with ski gear sent them into an avalanche zone; the son went to retrieve a piece of rappel equipment they’d left the previous day on Dave’s Way, to the west side of Loveland Pass. And as his mother waited from a safe ridge above, an avalanche started and the young adult got swept away, carried hundreds of feet down the mountain as she looked on in horror.“If I’d been watching that,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dart#Comet#Baylor Purple Blue#Smu Express
The Independent

Snow brings travel disruption amid warnings of lightning strikes

Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as snow falls in many parts of the country, amid warnings of lightning strikes.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and lightning, in force until 8pm on Thursday, for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland.Forecasters say that frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.On the roads, Traffic Scotland said that snowy conditions are affecting much of the central belt, the A9 around Slochd and the A90 around Dundee, and urged people to drive according to the conditions.❄️NEW⚠️06:52Snowy conditions affecting...
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Weather
ABC4

I-215 crash disrupts traffic, cause under investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A two-car crash is being investigated by Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers on Interstate 215 in the area of 3500 South, southbound. Troopers are searching for an individual who fled the scene and allegedly caused the crash. The investigation is expected to last up to an hour. Right lanes heading […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Icy conditions for rush hour motorists amid weather warning

Motorists faced icy conditions during rush hour as forecasters warned people to travel with care following low overnight temperatures.The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for most of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and north-west England, valid until 9.30am on Friday, which said icy stretches were likely to form on untreated roads amid near-freezing temperatures.Perth and Kinross Council tweeted that there were “very icy conditions this morning throughout all domains” and said that crews were out treating carriageways and footways.Elsewhere the snow gates were closed at Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee while further north Bear Scotland North West Trunk Roads said that...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Drivers rescue ambulance stuck in snow on 999 call

An ambulance rushing a baby girl to hospital in Aberdeenshire was rescued by members of the public after it became stuck in heavy snow. Ten-month-old Jessica Louise Macleod, who spent the first six months of her life in hospital with a congenital heart defect, became ill after developing breathing difficulties on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
Dallas News

DART’s limited service during North Texas’ freeze left riders asking why

DART buses and trains will resume regular service on Saturday, the transit agency said Friday, after cold weather and icy conditions this week led to multiple bus breakdowns and service shutdowns that left riders confused. On Wednesday, DART shut down its rail system and limited bus services ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS 58

Snow continues to fall causing road issues. Use caution!

The winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire area until 6 am. Steady snow is falling across the majority of the area. Unfortunately, with temperatures in the 20s, roads have become slick and hazardous. Please use caution. The heaviest snow for now is falling along and north of 94. Lake enhancement has created heavier bands of snow tonight.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

43 injured as tourist bus veers off road in Bavaria

A tourist bus headed for the Austrian Alps crashed on a local highway in Upper Bavaria on Saturday, injuring 43 of the 61 people on board.Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, the double-decker bus veered off the road and crashed near the town of Inzell, in the Traunstein district of Bavaria, according to Bavarian police. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.Police said seven people sustained serious injuries, while 36 others, including the driver, were more lightly injured.The bus was traveling from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia to the Austrian ski resort of Kaprun, police said.Police said the road remained closed as of Saturday afternoon. Read More ‘Rip up bureaucracy’ and provide sanctuary to those fleeing Ukraine, senior Tory saysZelensky tells citizens ‘we will give arms’ - Follow Ukraine-Russia crisis liveUK intelligence says Russian assault has slowed - follow live
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy