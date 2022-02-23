ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

BLM is a political and policy disaster

By RICH LOWRY
Bradford Era
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Democratic party is finally realizing its vulnerability on culture issues, and perhaps no group better exemplifies the problem than Black Lives Matter. The group’s eponymous slogan swept all before it in recent years. It was repeated by Democrats around the country. Corporate leaders paid obeisance to it. Sports leagues displayed...

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Democrats propose foolish policy with little political benefit

Every member of Congress up for reelection is a prisoner of forces outside their control. You can serve your constituents with skill and compassion, but if you’re up for reelection in a bad year for your party, you could be in trouble. On the other hand, if your election comes when everyone is mad at the other party, you can be an outright nincompoop and get swept triumphantly into office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Grand Forks Herald

The Herald’s paid political letter policy

During election years, election-related letters to the editor advocating for or against a candidate, ballot measure or political party will be considered ads and are subject to a charge of $25 for the first 7 inches and $19 for each inch thereafter. A 7-inch letter generally contains about 150 words.
ELECTIONS
Whittier Daily News

Is political politeness dead for America?

As stated in your question, yes, Americans have had their moments of disputed political politeness since pre-Revolutionary times. It’s the allowed “freedom” given to all of us as Americans, to indulge in political dispute while trying to reach a “common sense” result. Nowadays because of the speed with which news travels, we are finding more and more corruption within our politicians that needs to be addressed. And due to that corruption, it sometimes needs stiff debates. Your question states the fact that former President Trump somehow induces an “ad hominem” toward present President Biden. Really? Am I to understand that people in Biden’s party or who voted for him have not thought in silence, on what Trump has stated openly? If it were a text message with lower case letters expressing the words “dementia” or “rapidly getting worse” would it be less harmful than all capitals signifying the visible truth? Finally, I’m willing to say that there is one thing that Americans can agree on from sea to sea. It’s telling our foreign adversaries: Don’t tread on me.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Lowry
Person
Patrisse Cullors
Cheddar News

Lawmakers Send Biden Reminder of War Powers Act Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict

A bipartisan group of 43 representatives joined forces in a letter to President Joe Biden to remind the executive branch that it must seek the approval of Congress before authorizing a war — whether or not its in Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore. 4th District) led the effort and joined Cheddar News Wrap to explain. "It's time for Congress to get back the authority, which is vested to us in the constitution, not in the executive branch," he said. "The president. once we're at war, we speak with one voice with the commander in chief. But before that, it's up to the American people and Congress whether or not we're going to become engaged in a war."
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Racism#The Democratic Party#Democrats#Democratic#House#Senate
beckershospitalreview.com

Political pressure affecting medical boards' misinformation policies

The statements some state medical boards adopted to prevent physicians from spreading COVID-19 misinformation are now threatened by political pressure to restrict medical boards' authority in this area, NPR reported Feb. 14. Tennesee's Board of Medical Examiners in September adopted a statement that said physicians spreading misinformation related to COVID-19...
TENNESSEE STATE
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

5 Things to Know in Alaska Politics: Mining wealth and new policies for coal and natural gas

Untapped mineral resources in Alaska are drawing global interest from developers and investors. The state Department of Natural Resources is amending regulations over surface coal mining, while a federal commission updates rules for natural gas. And a lawmaker chairing a legislative investigation into the firing of Alaska’s Permanent Fund chief...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
ADVOCACY
Axios

Scoop: Biden to deny executive privilege for Flynn and Navarro

President Biden will deny the shield of executive privilege for two top advisers to former President Donald Trump — his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and former trade adviser Peter Navarro — in Congress' Jan. 6 investigation, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The move will likely...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy