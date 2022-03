Micah Parsons took over the NFL in his rookie season, arguably having one of the greatest rookie campaigns for a defensive player in league history. Parsons finished with 84 tackles, 13 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, 20 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles in 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys -- the biggest reason why the Dallas defense emerged from the bottom four in points per game into the top 10. His 13 sacks were the most from a rookie since Aldon Smith in 2011, and his 20 tackles for loss were the most by a rookie since Lavonte David in 2012.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO