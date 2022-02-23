REBEL Core Cast 75.0 – Femoral Lines

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
Delta Airlines has been accused by a Black customer of discriminating against her at the request of white passengers. Camille Henderson was flying from Atlanta to San Francisco on 3 February when she said she took her row 15 window seat. Two female passengers, who were white, sat in two aisle seats on the same row and began complaining about a lack of space.Ms Henderson, in an interview with ABC7 News, said attendants then forced her to the back of the flight to accomodate the women despite being some way into the journey. Ms Henderson told the news station that...
The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from scientists suggest that instead of huge amounts of hidden matter, some mysterious aspect of gravity could be warping the cosmos to our turbulent brain –energy flow between brain and environment drives the non-equilibrium that sustains life, and much more.
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Key Parts. The structure of the spine enables different parts of the body to work together to walk, lift, jump, or otherwise move. The...
The feeling of the water gliding effortlessly over my shoulders sends waves of calm through my body. My back presses up against the cold tile wall, seeking comfort in the contrasting temperatures. The dim light from the corner casts shadows that dance with the water droplets on the sliding glass door. Showering in the dark is peace.
...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For meteorologists and climatologists spring begins every year on March 1. This differs from astronomical spring. But why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin on different dates? Meteorologists and climatologists break the seasons down into groupings of three months based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar. We generally […]
A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
Animal proof of principle study. To investigate neurodegeneration in rabbit L4-dorsal root ganglion (DRG) cells by creating experimental spinal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), we aimed to show the neuronal pathway between L4-DRG and femoral artery. Setting. Ataturk University, Medical Faculty, Animal Laboratory, Erzurum, Turkey. Methods. This study was designed on 20...
Washington State is a place many still confuse with Washington D.C. Luckily, the state is located thousands of miles away from the capital. Washington State is home to Seattle, unforgettable nightlife, and companies that have forever changed our lives. Think Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, and then some. Among individuals, you can find the wealthiest 1% of the planet living in the same suburbs, like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos in Medina.
People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.
While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.
When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Former President Donald Trump previously called the COVID virus “kung flu” and speculated that it originated in a Chinese lab. But new research contradicts Trump’s...
Methemoglobinemia is an uncommon medical condition that makes some of the red blood cells unable to transport oxygen. Symptoms can range from absent to mild to life-threatening. Usually, methemoglobinemia results from certain toxins or overexposure to certain drugs, like some anesthetics (drugs used to reduce pain and sensation). A smaller...
Comments / 0