ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

REBEL Core Cast 75.0 – Femoral Lines

rebelem.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewer data suggests that the infection and DVT rates for femoral lines are...

rebelem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebel Core Cast 75 0#Femoral Lines#Dvt#Io#Peripheral Iv
The Independent

Delta Airlines accused of moving Black woman to back of plane for the convenience of two white passengers

Delta Airlines has been accused by a Black customer of discriminating against her at the request of white passengers. Camille Henderson was flying from Atlanta to San Francisco on 3 February when she said she took her row 15 window seat. Two female passengers, who were white, sat in two aisle seats on the same row and began complaining about a lack of space.Ms Henderson, in an interview with ABC7 News, said attendants then forced her to the back of the flight to accomodate the women despite being some way into the journey. Ms Henderson told the news station that...
LIFESTYLE
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
RELATIONSHIPS
dailygalaxy.com

Critics Horrified by World’s First Octopus Farm to Quest for Immortality (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from scientists suggest that instead of huge amounts of hidden matter, some mysterious aspect of gravity could be warping the cosmos to our turbulent brain –energy flow between brain and environment drives the non-equilibrium that sustains life, and much more.
AGRICULTURE
backpacker.com

Never Get Injured Again: Core

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Key Parts. The structure of the spine enables different parts of the body to work together to walk, lift, jump, or otherwise move. The...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
The State Journal-Register

Melissa Rufus: I believe in showering in the dark

The feeling of the water gliding effortlessly over my shoulders sends waves of calm through my body. My back presses up against the cold tile wall, seeking comfort in the contrasting temperatures. The dim light from the corner casts shadows that dance with the water droplets on the sliding glass door. Showering in the dark is peace. ...
KOLR10 News

What’s the difference between meteorological seasons and astronomical seasons?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For meteorologists and climatologists spring begins every year on March 1. This differs from astronomical spring. But why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin on different dates? Meteorologists and climatologists break the seasons down into groupings of three months based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar. We generally […]
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment relationship between the femoral artery vasospasm and dorsal root ganglion cell degeneration in spinal subarachnoid hemorrhage: an experimental study

Animal proof of principle study. To investigate neurodegeneration in rabbit L4-dorsal root ganglion (DRG) cells by creating experimental spinal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), we aimed to show the neuronal pathway between L4-DRG and femoral artery. Setting. Ataturk University, Medical Faculty, Animal Laboratory, Erzurum, Turkey. Methods. This study was designed on 20...
SCIENCE
Toni Koraza

What will Washington state look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Washington State is a place many still confuse with Washington D.C. Luckily, the state is located thousands of miles away from the capital. Washington State is home to Seattle, unforgettable nightlife, and companies that have forever changed our lives. Think Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, and then some. Among individuals, you can find the wealthiest 1% of the planet living in the same suburbs, like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos in Medina.
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

What Is Methemoglobinemia?

Methemoglobinemia is an uncommon medical condition that makes some of the red blood cells unable to transport oxygen. Symptoms can range from absent to mild to life-threatening. Usually, methemoglobinemia results from certain toxins or overexposure to certain drugs, like some anesthetics (drugs used to reduce pain and sensation). A smaller...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy