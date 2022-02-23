Paul McCartney contributes early solo song to new initiative helping homeless people

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney is going back on the road for the first time since he played Dodger Stadium back in 2019. FILE — Paul McCartney performs at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 10, 2014. (Scott Varley/Torrance Daily Breeze/Getty Images) The 79-year-old McCartney announced Friday a new tour that will see him come to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Friday, May 13. The 13-stop Got Back tour will open in Spokane on April 28. McCartney’s last full concert took place at Dodger Stadium on July 13, 2019, part of the Freshen Up tour. Several tour dates in 2020 were canceled because of the pandemic. In the Dodger Stadium show, fellow Beatle Ringo Starr made a surprise appearance on stage, joining McCartney for renditions of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter.” “I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you, Well, I got back!” McCartney wrote on his Instagram page. A presale will take place Feb. 22. Tickets for the general public go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

