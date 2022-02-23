At Least 15 Police Officers Donated To Freedom Convoy Fundraiser
By Erin Marquis
Jalopnik
5 days ago
As Ottawa police mop up the last remnants of the Freedom Convoy protest that locked down Canada’s capital city center for three weeks, they face doing some rehab on their own reputation. Many residents asked why the police were doing nothing to enforce laws they had no problem enforcing on left-leaning...
(The Center Square) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office has reached out to victims of the hacker of the GiveSendGo website this month, who allegedly posted records online of donations to the Freedom Convoy in Canada. “Our data privacy team sprang into action and identified Hoosier...
Ottawa Police have begun arresting protesters and towing trucks as efforts to clear Canadian truckers blocking thoroughfares in the capital city hit a tipping point Friday in the nearly three-week standoff over COVID-19 mandates. Police so far arrested at least 70 demonstrators and towed nearly two dozen vehicles blocking city...
Amid the Canadian trucker protests, it’s been reported that at least 100 people associated with the Freedom Convoy demonstrations were arrested in Ottawa on Friday (2/18). Associated Press reports that interim Ottawa Police Chief, Steve Bell, said authorities arrested the 100 Freedom Convoy protesters mostly on mischief charges. Police have also seized dozens of cars. This includes all of those blocking one of the city’s major streets. Bell said that police are continuing to push forward to take control of the city’s streets. “We will work day and night until this is complete.”
A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country. The woman, identified only as 'Little Plum Blossom' was found in the wooden shack on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province last month wearing thin clothing in the middle of winter and a metal brace around her neck.
A body has been found in the search for a North Ayrshire teenager who went missing nine months ago. Jamie Cannon, from Saltcoats, was thought to be on his way to college when he disappeared in May last year. Police have confirmed that a body was found in the Ardeer...
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.Hayleigh Kent from Perth, Scotland was last seen in Perth city centre near Kinoull Causeway at around 10:15am on Saturday 26 February, but she failed to return home that evening and was subsequently reported missing.Kent is white, around 5 foot 4 inches tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, a navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also though to be carrying three bags.Police said Kent regularly visits Edinburgh as well as Fife and Dundee where enquiries are currently underway.In a Facebook post, the Tayside Police Division said: “Extensive enquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.”Kent is still missing and Police Scotland are urging anyone with information on Hayleigh and her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February, 2022.
A 43-year-old woman was attacked with a bag of human feces while waiting for the subway. The assault is just one of many that have led to ridership concerns over safety recently. In a video posted by NYPD Crime Stoppers on Twitter, the unknown assailant calmly walks past the woman sitting on a bench at the Wakefield- 241st Bronx subway in New York City last Monday afternoon, when suddenly he takes a plastic bag with human feces in it and pushes it into the woman's face. As the woman begins to struggle, the assailant wipes it down the woman's back...
TORONTO — A clearer picture of who has donated to a crowdfunding platform is emerging after a leak of some 92,000 donors, showing a substantial base of American support for the Canadian protest, coded keywords for fringe U.S. movements, and genuine grassroots Canadian support. The website of the U.S.-based...
A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
A robber escaped with a three-figure sum of money after threatening staff at a city bank.The man, who was carrying an item wrapped in plastic carrier bags, entered the Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow, at around 4.05pm on Monday and demanded money.He threatened staff and made off with a three-figure sum of cash.The suspect is described as being between 40 and 50 years old and was wearing a grey hooded top and light blue jeans.Detectives in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a bank in Shawlands.Around 4.05pm on Monday, 28 February, 2022, a...
A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
The parents of a student who took her own life are launching a civil action against her university, saying they want "lessons to be learned" from her death. Natasha Abrahart, 20, a second year physics student at the University of Bristol, died in April 2018. Her family, from Nottinghamshire, said...
The leader of the Conservatives in London has come under fire over comments about race and policing after saying the Black community has a “problem with crime.”Susan Hall suggested disproportionate crime rates negate the lack of trust in policing held by many ethnic minority groups.In remarks during a Police and Crime Committee session at City Hall, she also said: “Problems with crime within the Black community is something I have brought up constantly because we need to assist those communities; the problem is, the minute we do we are accused of being racist or as near as damn being racist.”Approached...
Comments / 0