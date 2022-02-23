ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Only Two Bucks County School Districts Enrolled to Receive Pa.’s Free COVID-19 Tests

By Dan Weckerly
 6 days ago
Image via Pavel Danilyuk at Pexels.

Only two school districts in Bucks County are using state resources for COVID-19 testing.

Despite low child vaccination rates and spikes in the number of coronavirus infections, schools around Pennsylvania have been slow to take advantage of the state’s free COVID-19 tests. Here in Bucks County, only two are participating, writes Jamie Martines for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

As of Feb. 16, only 750 out of the more than 5,000 charter, private, and public schools in Pennsylvania have enrolled in the program provided by the state health department. About half of the participating schools are currently actively testing, while the rest are in the onboarding process.

“That’s not enough,” said Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter. She added that the state is continuing with “further outreach” to encourage participation.

The program has struggled to gain momentum due to schools having to juggle competing issues: COVID-19 outbreaks fueled by new variants and exhausted school staff.

Considering the state’s public school districts alone, only about 25 percent of the 500 total are using Harrisburg’s testing program.

In Bucks County, the two participating school districts are Pennsbury and Centennial.

Read more about local school-district use, or not, of the state’s free COVID-19 tests in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bucks County Leadership: U.S. Congresswoman Madeleine Dean

U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean who represents Pennsylvania’s 4th congressional district, a district that includes almost all of Montgomery County and a small sliver of Berks County, spoke with BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Glenside as the youngest of her parents’ seven children; graduating near the top of her class at Abington High School; commuting to La Salle while living at home and working to help pay for her education; and pivoting from a potential career as a high school English teacher to attend law school at Widener.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Penn Community Bank Cuts the Ribbon on New Lansdale Branch

With the final touches in place, Penn Community Bank was able to celebrate the opening of its new Lansdale branch.Image via Penn Community Bank at LinkedIn. A February 9 ribbon cutting by Penn Community Bank signified to staff and customers alike that the financial institution’s expansion from Bucks County into neighboring Montgomery County is moving forward.
LANSDALE, PA
