OKC Metro Winter Storm School Closings, Learning Transitions For Feb. 23-24

By News 9
 4 days ago
As a winter storm is expected to enter the metro Wednesday, metro area schools have announced schedule updates for Feb. 23 and 24.

For a full list of closings, click here.

Deer Creek: Deer Creek Public Schools is moving to virtual learning for Feb. 23.

Edmond: Edmond Public Schools is moving to virtual learning for Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.

Moore: Moore Public Schools is moving to virtual learning for Feb. 23.

Mid-Del: Mid Del Schools announced they will shift to virtual learning for Feb. 23.

Mustang: Mustang Public Schools is moving to virtual learning for Feb. 23. Thursday, Feb. 24 will be a snow day districtwide.

Oklahoma City: OKCPS is moving to virtual learning for students on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.

Piedmont: Piedmont Public Schools is shifting to virtual learning on Feb. 23.

Putnam City: Putnam City Schools announced they will shift to distance learning for Feb. 23 & 24.

University of Oklahoma: Classes moved online at Norman campus for Feb. 23.

Oklahoma State University: Classes canceled in Stillwater and Tulsa. Campus offices closed Feb. 23 & 24.

