Gary Numan in LA and OC

On Sunday, Feb. 27, Brunch 2 Bomb is hosting an all-star event with L.A.’s new soul food restaurant Fixins Soul Kitchen, by NBA All-Star Kevin Johnson. Fixins, along with sponsors LA Live, LA Lakers, LA Clippers, LA Kings, LA Sparks, Crypto.com Arena, AEG, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Franklin Templeton and Fiduciary Trust, is offering an elevated “family reunion” experience with festivities that include a brunch station prepared by Fixins Soul Kitchen and a Black-owned libations station featuring Uncle Nearest, Dusse, Snoop’s Indoggo, Ciroc, Bumbu and Deleon. There will also be a game lounge featuring dominos, culture tags and Jenga.
