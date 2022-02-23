ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gary Numan in LA and OC

By Brett Callwood
L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Numan in LA and OC: Brit electro-rock artist Numan has moved from new wave to more industrial vibes in this millennium, and new album Intruder is suitably intense. Hear to for yourself at the Fonda and the Observatory. This writer spoke to Numan back in 2017 about his...

L.A. Weekly

Talk Talking with Lo Moon

Spirit of Eden (Parlophone) Talk Talking with Lo Moon: Matt Lowell of L.A. indie rockers Lo Moon told us about his love for a Talk Talk gem. Matt Lowell: This is the bands fourth album released in 1988 and marked a complete departure from Talk Talks’s past sound. Talk Talk became known in the US much later from No Doubt’s cover of “It’s My Life”, but they reached moderate success in Europe on their 1986 album The Colour Of Spring. The success of that album afforded them a much larger budget, and more time when they started on their next record. Instead of following suite on their past, Mark Hollis and company expanded their sound and made one of the most revered and experimental albums of all time. The album was assembled from many hours of improvised takes that Hollis and his collaborator Tim Friese-Greene edited and arranged to to stitch together a unique masterpiece. The result has made Talk Talk and especially this album some of the most informative and important music in my life.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Cannons to Blast the El Rey

Cannons to Blast the El Rey: Alt-electro-pop band Cannons recently released new single “Purple Sun” from forthcoming album Fever Dream, and it’ll be great to hear that new material live at the El Rey on Tuesday. Madi Sipes & the Painted Blue and Somme also perform. “We’re...
ROCK MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Helloworld Offers an Afterthought

Helloworld Offers an Afterthought: Rising dance music artist helloworld started producing when he was just 14 years old and has never looked back. “I have been playing piano my whole life and music has always been a big part of me,” he says. “I started really diving into it DJing in high school right when the dubstep wave was getting huge, though. I heard Skrillex for the first time and some of the UKF stuff and immediately I was like ‘I NEED TO MAKE THAT’. It started getting serious on my last year of college – I had been in between on what I wanted to do for so long, but that was the year I decided I was going to do it for real.”
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Sparks Engagement Rumors With Insane 30-Karat Diamond Ring For His Girlfriend

Wedding bells might be in the air for NBA YoungBoy and his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. On Thursday (February 24), Philadelphia-based Shyne Jewelers flaunted a stunning engagement ring the Baton Rouge rapper apparently purchased for his lady on Instagram. Boasting 30 karats of GIA-certified diamonds, the ring features a giant diamond...
NBA
Bossip

The Saga Kontinues: Kanye West Objects To Divorce Once Again, Claims Kim K Can’t Prove He Wrote Instagram Attacks

Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
L.A. Weekly

Jessie Berg to Release More Works This Year After the Success of Her Three Singles in 2021

Thriving in the music industry requires more than having remarkable talent and outstanding skills. As a matter of fact, today’s successful artists know that personality and character are two of the most important factors that can mold musicians into the vocal powerhouse they aspire to be. As someone who possesses both musical prowess and a laudable disposition towards her career, Jessie Berg emerges as a vital force exuding fiery energy that is as bold as her bright crimson locks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Bubblefest Floats for Discovery Cube OC

Everything we do, even the most around-the-house-iest chores, boasts an opportunity to reflect, learn, and think deeper. True, we might choose to daydream, or hum a tune, or distract ourselves in various ways while we work, and, true again, daydreaming and humming and other fun distractions offer a host of life-bettering benefits.
LIFESTYLE
L.A. Weekly

Under The Radar Hollywood Hangout John O’ Groats Turns 40

John O’ Groats, named for a city in the far north of Scotland, opened on Feb. 26, 1982, by Angelica Jacoby and her husband, the late Robert Jacoby, owner of “Bit ‘o’ Scotland.” The original John O’ Groats restaurant was located at the southwest corner of Manning Avenue and Pico Boulevard, in a 750-square-foot building with a 20-seat counter in West L.A., serving breakfast and lunch.
RESTAURANTS
L.A. Weekly

The Pennymores and the Curse of the Invisible Quill by Eric Koester – review

The is a delightful, gripping, fast-paced fantasy adventure novel that harkens to predecessors from Narnia and The Hobbit to the more recent Percy Jackson, The School of Good and Evil, and Harry Potter. And like all these beloved middle-grade books, the Pennymores offers readers its own unique, daring, and delightful twist on the genre that begs for a sequel (and maybe a movie, television show, or animated series, we hope).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
L.A. Weekly

Budbuds: A New Standard in The Cannabis Space

Mike Hamod has been passionate about cannabis for years. And as his experience with cannabis grew, he became increasingly frustrated with the way the cannabis marketplace has evolved – or arguably, devolved. He saw problems with the way that cannabis is distributed through dispensaries – problems that most cannabis...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The Top 5 Most Ruthless Female Gangsters Who Terrorized New York

It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
L.A. Weekly

Brunch 2 Bomb And Tea With Rebel Girls – Here’s What’s Popping Up

On Sunday, Feb. 27, Brunch 2 Bomb is hosting an all-star event with L.A.’s new soul food restaurant Fixins Soul Kitchen, by NBA All-Star Kevin Johnson. Fixins, along with sponsors LA Live, LA Lakers, LA Clippers, LA Kings, LA Sparks, Crypto.com Arena, AEG, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Franklin Templeton and Fiduciary Trust, is offering an elevated “family reunion” experience with festivities that include a brunch station prepared by Fixins Soul Kitchen and a Black-owned libations station featuring Uncle Nearest, Dusse, Snoop’s Indoggo, Ciroc, Bumbu and Deleon. There will also be a game lounge featuring dominos, culture tags and Jenga.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

David Heredia’s Little Heroes of Color Make a Big Splash

David Heredia’s Heroes of Color arts education company uses the appeal and verve of comic books, animation and online world-building to teach K-12 students about the rich histories of their communities, empower young artists, and offer professionals the development tools and platform to promote cultural inclusion in their own careers. As Heredia tells L.A. Weekly, Heroes’ origin story reads a little like a comic book itself.
LOS ANGELES, CA

