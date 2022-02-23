Gary Numan in LA and OC

Spirit of Eden (Parlophone) Talk Talking with Lo Moon: Matt Lowell of L.A. indie rockers Lo Moon told us about his love for a Talk Talk gem. Matt Lowell: This is the bands fourth album released in 1988 and marked a complete departure from Talk Talks’s past sound. Talk Talk became known in the US much later from No Doubt’s cover of “It’s My Life”, but they reached moderate success in Europe on their 1986 album The Colour Of Spring. The success of that album afforded them a much larger budget, and more time when they started on their next record. Instead of following suite on their past, Mark Hollis and company expanded their sound and made one of the most revered and experimental albums of all time. The album was assembled from many hours of improvised takes that Hollis and his collaborator Tim Friese-Greene edited and arranged to to stitch together a unique masterpiece. The result has made Talk Talk and especially this album some of the most informative and important music in my life.

