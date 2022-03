Next month, fans will be able to see a reimagining of Gotham from the mind of Matt Reeves, the director behind Cloverfield and two of the best Planet of the Apes films. And while we think Robert Pattinson holds his own as the latest incarnation of Bruce Wayne and his costume alter ego in the upcoming The Batman, it’s the villains in the drama who you will be talking about in the weeks and months after your screening. Colin Farrell, in particular, turns heads as Oswald Cobblepot, a crime boss better known as The Penguin. And Farrell, the actor, was in close proximity with the Batman legacy long before he stepped into his role.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO