Interior Secretary Haaland announces $1.7 billion for tribal water settlements

By Greg Hahne Associated Press
kjzz.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a visit to Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced $1.7 billion will be used to fund 16 tribal water rights settlements. Access to clean...

