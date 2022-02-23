ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

SHIMSKY NOMINATED BY DEMOCRATIC PARTY FOR ABINANTI SEAT IN 92ND ASSEMBLY DISTRICT (GREENBURGH-MT. PLEASANT) WILL PRIMARY INCUMBENT TOM ABINANTI

By John Bailey
whiteplainscnr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Mary Jane Shimsky 4 Assembly Campaign. (Edited) February 23, 2022:. County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky won the Westchester Democratic Party’s nomination at a mini-convention. She defeated incumbent Tom Abinanti for the Democratic nomination in the 92nd Assembly District, which includes most of Greenburgh, Mount Pleasant, and parts of...

whiteplainscnr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in "barbaric" shelling, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the capital Kyiv. Fierce resistance on the ground has so far denied...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
City
Irvington, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
Ardsley, NY
City
Hastings-on-hudson, NY
Westchester County, NY
Elections
City
Greenburgh, NY
City
Hartsdale, NY
City
Mount Pleasant, NY
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primary#Yale University#Infrastructure#The Democratic Party#Greenburgh Mt#Wpcnr#Assembly#The Board Of Legislators#The Town Of Greenburgh#Edgemont#Community Relations#New York University

Comments / 0

Community Policy